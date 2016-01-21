You may have heard of this Finn and Poe "ship" by its other name – Stormpilot.

But now the Finn/Poe shippers have been dealt a deadly blow – because despite Isaac previously saying he was playing romance during their scenes, Boyega has shot down the theory with inappropriate accuracy for a stormtrooper.

“Yeah, I’ve seen that,” Boyega told Shortlist. “It’s so not true. Oscar [Isaac] wishes it was though, it’s all in his head.

“It’s a brotherly love, a bromance, that’s for sure.”

Heartbreaking stuff – but we’re sure the shippers won’t be too downcast. After all, is this really the way two “friends” would greet each other?

We think not. Clearly an attempt to throw us off the scent for the plot of Episode VIII.