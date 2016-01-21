Star Wars star John Boyega dashes hopes of a Finn and Poe romance
Apparently it’s all in Oscar Isaac’s head…
Some of the most exciting reactions to long-awaited Star Wars sequel The Force Awakens have been the unexpected ones, like the outpouring of love for a baton-twirling stormtrooper or the increasingly emo riffs on Adam Driver’s troubled villain Kylo Ren.
But perhaps one of the most fanatic fandoms has sprung up around the supposed romance between John Boyega’s stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn and Oscar Isaac’s pilot Poe Dameron, which is based on a few key moments between the two in the film and has spawned a huge amount of fan art and home-made gifs to celebrate their love.
You may have heard of this Finn and Poe "ship" by its other name – Stormpilot.
But now the Finn/Poe shippers have been dealt a deadly blow – because despite Isaac previously saying he was playing romance during their scenes, Boyega has shot down the theory with inappropriate accuracy for a stormtrooper.
“Yeah, I’ve seen that,” Boyega told Shortlist. “It’s so not true. Oscar [Isaac] wishes it was though, it’s all in his head.
“It’s a brotherly love, a bromance, that’s for sure.”
Heartbreaking stuff – but we’re sure the shippers won’t be too downcast. After all, is this really the way two “friends” would greet each other?
We think not. Clearly an attempt to throw us off the scent for the plot of Episode VIII.