In some interviews in the build-up to the film's release, the star said that he initially struggled with Johnson's plans for his iconic Star Wars character.

However, now Hamill has made his position clear, praising the Star Wars director for the final result in a reply to a Twitter user.

The Twitter user had quoted a recent IMDB interview that Hamill had given, explaining that while he initially had his doubts he was ultimately proved "wrong" by the film.

"I've had trouble accepting what [Rian Johnson] saw for Luke," Hamill said during the IMDB interview, "but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong. I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we’ve seen it”.

The Last Jedi has taken a whopping $800 million at the box office after three weeks, but despite glowing reviews from critics and the majority of fans, some viewers have heavily criticised the latest instalment in the Star Wars franchise. Over 68,000 people were angry enough to sign a petition demanding that the film be stricken from the Star Wars canon, for example, while the audience rating for the film on Rotten Tomatoes currently stands at a relatively unimpressive 52%.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in UK cinemas now