Caviezel is joined by Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Emmy nominee Bill Camp in the film, which was completed in 2018 but is only now getting a release.

If you're wondering how you can watch the thriller in the UK, read on for everything you need to know.

Sound of Freedom. Angel Studios/ YouTube.

Sound of Freedom became available to watch exclusively in US cinemas from Tuesday 4th July 2023.

Angel Studios acquired worldwide distribution rights for Sound of Freedom in March 2023.

"Sound of Freedom is a riveting film that shares the story of one man's heroic efforts to rescue children from human trafficking," said Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon at the time.

"Through this powerful cinematic experience, we aim to amplify the growing movement to expose this heinous violation of human rights and inspire people to take action, helping their communities put an end to this modern-day slavery once and for all."

The movie’s runtime is 131 minutes – or in other words, just over the 2-hour and 10-minute mark.

Can I watch Sound of Freedom in the UK?

A UK release date is yet to be announced.

Watch this space!

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Sound of Freedom become available to stream online?

A streaming release date is yet to be announced.

However, the film is likely to come to faith-based streaming platform Angel Studios eventually, and may even show up on another service later down the line.

Sound of Freedom cast

Jim Caviezel leads the cast as Tim Ballard. The cast of the film is as follows:

Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard

Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard

Bill Camp as Batman

Kurt Fuller as Frost

Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan

José Zúñiga as Roberto

Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán

Scott Haze as Chris

Eduardo Verástegui as Paul

Javier Godino as Jorge

Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas

Sound of Freedom trailer

A trailer for Sound of Freedom previously landed, showing Ballard (Caviezel) quitting his job and journey deep into the Colombian jungle, where he risks everything. Watch below:

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.