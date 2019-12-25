The Snowman and the Snowdog, the 2012 sequel, follows a young boy grieving for his dog. After finding a mysterious box under his bedroom floorboards, he builds a snowman and an adorable snowdog — only for them both to come to life...

When is The Snowman on TV?

Good news, Snowfans – there are multiple showings of The Snowman over the Christmas period this year, starting with an early one on Channel 4 at 3:05pm on Sunday 8th December (following a showing of another Raymond Briggs classic, Father Christmas, and before sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog) and then on 4Seven on Thursday 12th December at 4:20am.

Then, you can watch The Snowman again on Channel 4 at the heart of Christmas, with broadcasts on Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December, at 3:50pm and Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, at 12:45pm, followed on E4 on Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December at 6:55am and Sunday 29th December at 7:25am.

Meanwhile, The Snowman and its sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog are available to buy on the Sky Store and Amazon.