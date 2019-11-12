Meet the couples on the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Strictly Come Dancing and the couples for this year’s festive special have officially been announced.

Six contestants from previous series will be paired up with a professional from Strictly’s talent pool to compete on the annual special.

Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu, who placed last in 2017’s series, will try for a better result this Christmas when partnered with Graziano Di Prima.

Joining her is fellow 2017 contestant Debbie McGee, a former ballet dancer and Strictly runner-up, paired up with fan favourite Kevin Clifton.

Soap actress Gemma Atkinson is also returning to the ballroom floor, this time with professional Gorka Márquez, to see if she can bag that Strictly win she so narrowly missed out on just two years ago.

The duo met on the 2017 series and recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia.

YouTuber and teen heart throb Joe Sugg is back dancing with girlfriend Dianne Buswell. The pair met when they were partnered up for 2018’s series, where they managed to reach the final.

Former TOWIE star and TV presenter Mark Wright will dance with Janette Manrara, another strong contender given his respectable fourth place finish in 2014.

Finally, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold will be taking to the floor with Luba Mushtuk, after placing ninth on Strictly in 2012.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is likely to take its usual coveted slot on the Christmas Day schedule.