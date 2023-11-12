On the Tonight Show, Hiddleston discussed the development and its potential implications with host Jimmy Fallon, who questioned whether it opened the door for fallen or retired Avengers to return.

"This guy. This is investigative journalism right here," Hiddleston joked. "I mean… time-slipping technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make."

Grinning, he continued: "I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don't know that other characters can time-slip."

Tony Stark (Downey Jr) memorably sacrificed his life to save the planet from formidable foe Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his relentless goons, bringing an end to his decade-long story arc. But there could be some room for expansion, it seems.

Hiddleston added: "Speaking for myself, Loki's died a few times. I'm still here. I don't know that death is necessarily… I mean death is — death is up for grabs, as an existential question! That's all I can give you!"

With some recent entries in the MCU proving to be critical and commercial disappointments, Variety recently reported that some executives are mulling over bringing back Downey Jr and others in a bid to win back audience approval.

However, the move would likely be a costly one, with the Iron Man actor reported to have earned as much as $75 million from Avengers: Endgame alone as his contract gave him a cut of the enormous box office gross.

This weekend, Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels is projected to earn approximately $50 million in the United States (via Deadline), representing a huge drop from the original film's opening ($153 million).

