Takehiko Inoue’s basketball series had a huge impact when it was first published in the ‘90s, so much so that it created a huge surge in interest in the sport in Japan. Its tale of friendship and sportsmanship has resonated with readers for decades, and even its tense matches have been an influence on the sports manga that came after it.

There are few sports manga as influential as Slam Dunk, and the iconic franchise will be making a welcome return to the industry with a new anime film.

Slam Dunk was given its own anime adaptation from 1993 to 1996, which came to 101 episodes in total, and it spawned several anime films which were released in conjunction with the TV show between 1994 and 1995.

The legacy of Inoue’s basketball franchise is such that it is returning three decades later with a film titled The First Slam Dunk. Read more to see when and where you can watch it.

The First Slam Dunk was released in cinemas in Japan in December 2022, and Anime Limited announced in April that it would be releasing the film in the UK and Ireland.

It has been confirmed that the film will be released in summer 2023, however an official release date has not yet been revealed.

Fans who are interested in knowing more can check back here for the latest updates. As of right now, there is no way to stream the original Slam Dunk series in the UK.

What will The First Slam Dunk be about?

The original Slam Dunk follows teen Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent who has a long history of being dumped by his girlfriends and who is determined to change that.

In order to become popular, he decides to start playing basketball when he joins Shohoku High School, because a girl he fancies is a fan of the sport.

Original creator Takehiko Inoue both wrote and directed The First Slam Dunk, and the film moves its focus from Hanamichi to his teammate Ryota Miyagi, the point guard for the Shohoku team, and his story and personal challenges.

Hanamachi is also featured in the film, as are teammates Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui and Kaede Rukawa, who fans will recognize from the original series.

In the film, the Shohoku basketball players are set to challenge their rivals and inter-high basketball champions at the Sannoh school.

The First Slam Dunk cast: who will star in anime film?

The Japanese voice cast for The First Slam Dunk was revealed ahead of the film’s release in Japan in December 2022, and they will appear in the subbed version of the sports flick that is released in UK cinemas.

Here is who stars in The First Slam Dunk:

Ryota Miyagi - Shugo Nakamura

Hisashi Mitsui - Jun Kasama

Kaede Rukawa - Shin'ichirō Kamio

Hanamichi Sakuragi - Subaru Kimura

Takenori Akagi - Kenta Miyake

It has not yet been revealed who will appear in the English language dub of the film, though this is likely to be confirmed closer to the film’s release date.

We don’t have any further details yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more about the voice cast.

Is there a trailer for The First Slam Dunk?

Yes, alongside the announcement that Slam Dunk will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland, All the Anime shared an English-subbed trailer.

The first-look clip shows the basketball matches between Shohoku and Sannoh, and Ryota’s new status as the franchise’s central character.

