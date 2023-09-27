The film stars Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, a social outcast living alone in her childhood family home, whose troubled life is further upended when some extra-terrestrial visitors show up to cause mayhem.

Across 90 virtually wordless minutes, Brynn does battle with the aliens and we learn about the incident that made her persona non grata in her community, before an ending that has got a lot of people talking on social media.

If you're in need of a spot of clarification regarding exactly what went down in those closing moments, read on to have the No One Will Save You ending explained.

No One Will Save You ending explained

Throughout the film, Brynn does battle with a number of alien visitors – who only step up their efforts after she accidentally kills one of them using a spear from her model village.

When she travels into town, it dawns on her that the whole community has been invaded by the creatures and that no one will be willing to help her, not least because of that mysterious event in her past.

It is hinted that said event has something to do with her childhood friend Maude – who died when they were both 12. She is seen to frequently draft letters to her former pal, while her mother spits in her face when they pass in town.

Alas, her attempts to flee are unsuccessful, and she is attacked by the local postman, who appears to now be completely under the control of the aliens. Meanwhile, she spots a number of clues – including several crop circles – that prove the scale of the attack.

Despite successfully dispatching a couple more extra-terrestrials, the sheer number of them means that sustained efforts to keep them at bay are futile - and eventually she is frozen by a beam from one of their spacecraft.

While she is stranded, she is made to consume a strange parasite that had emerged from one of the aliens, and she then hallucinates that she is seeing Maude, to whom she apologises in the film's only moment of dialogue.

When she is awoken from the trance, she finds that the aliens have made a clone of her who stabs her – yet thankfully she's able to fight back and kill it before things escalate further.

But then, yet more aliens arrive on the scene, taking Brynn to their spacecraft and starting to access her memories. It is at this point that we learn exactly why she is such a pariah: it was she who was responsible for Maude's death after she hit her over the head with a rock during a childhood argument.

Following this moment, we see the aliens converse with one another before they send Brynn back down to Earth, no longer under their control. Sometime later, she returns to town and realises that while the aliens are no longer controlling her, the same is not true for everyone else – and she dances around with them while they are clearly not very present.

So Brynn is now the one person not under the alien's control – and she is resultingly able to live a much freer life than before, no longer ostracised by the community and living a life of guilt and shame.

