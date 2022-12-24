His management said he died after a short illness.

Ronan Vibert died at the age of 58 on 22nd December, his management have confirmed (via Deadline ).

The Cambridgeshire-born actor was known for roles in Savin Mr. Banks, Rome and 2017 thriller The Snowman with Michael Fassbender.

Credits also include Tomb Raider 2 with Angelina Jolie and Dracula Untold with Luke Evans.

On the small screen, Vibert appeared in the likes of The Sarah Jane Adventures, Van der Valk, Carnival Row, Poirot and Penny Dreadful.

He was born in Cambridgeshire in 1964 but grew up in Penarth, Wales.

From age 18, he studied at RADA before embarking on a career in theatre, TV, film and radio.

He made his film debut in Shadow of the Vampire opposite Willem Defoe and John Malkovich.

In addition to roles on the big and small screens, Vibert worked as a voice actor for video games, with credits including Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

Vibert is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.

Deadline reports a private funeral service will take place in the coming days and that a Celebration of Life is planned to take place in London next year.