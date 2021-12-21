Robert Pattinson has plans for 2 more Batman movies

Robert Pattinson is keen to explore his Batman across a full trilogy of films, the actor has revealed in a new interview about his hotly anticipated DC Comics blockbuster.

While he rose to international stardom through the divisive Twilight film series, Pattinson has since earned acclaim for his work in projects such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse.

This gave way to a generally positive fan reaction when he was named the next Bruce Wayne, with Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves taking creative lead on the striking new reboot.

The Batman swoops into cinemas next March, but Pattinson is already talking about future outings for his Caped Crusader, telling Empire Magazine that he has a three-movie arc laid out in his mind.

“I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he explained. “I would love to do it.”

That will be reassuring to the executives at Warner Bros, who are betting heavily on the success of The Batman with two HBO Max spin-off shows in development – one following the GCPD and another reportedly involving Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

“As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon,” said producer Dylan Clark.

Reeves seems less focused on the franchise at large and more intent on delivering a strong opening salvo, explaining that he’s taking The Batman “even more” seriously than his preceding films.

“When you know something has been done well before, and is so beloved, you can’t just come in and sleepwalk through it,” he added. “You have to shoot for something. We’re trying to leave our mark on this.”

The Batman is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on Friday 4th March 2022.