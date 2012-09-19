"I think it would be an absolutely wonderful place to film Doctor Who,'' he said. ''I'm told it's glorious. I'm told it's quite similar to England.

“Let's get Peter Jackson to direct [an episode] and go and make it in New Zealand," added Smith. "I would love to, I will campaign endlessly to come over and film there.''

Responding to the suggestion, The Hobbit director told the Waikato Times "I'm a huge Doctor Who fan, and I think Matt's fantastic. Just name a time and place, and I'll be there!''

With Jackson currently working on his blockbuster Hobbit movie trilogy it may not be quite as simple as that, but it's certainly not the first time the director has expressed his admiration for Doctor Who.

''I actually met him at Comi-Con," said Smith. "He mentioned that he enjoyed the show - I was absolutely thrilled to hear that.''

So could this potentially epic collaboration become a reality?

"It's just whether we can persuade the producers to fly us all over [to New Zealand]," said Smith.

Sounds like it might be time for Doctor Who fans to start petitioning Steven Moffat...