Paddington 3 set to begin filming in 2022, StudioCanal has confirms

It’s been a long wait but Paddington 3 is set to begin filming in 2022, StudioCanal has confirmed.

Casting news for the highly anticipated threequel has yet to be confirmed but it’s more than likely Ben Wishaw will once again voice the titular bear following his pitch-perfect performances in Paddington and Paddington 2.

Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins are also expected to reprise the roles of Mr and Mrs Brown, with fellow Windsor Gardens residents such as Colonel Lancaster (Ben Miller), Mr Curry (Peter Capaldi) and Dr Jafri (Sanjeev Bhaskar) could return too.

Of course, one of the Paddington series’ biggest draws so far has been its A-list villains. Both Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant have had excellent turns as the lovable bear’s antagonists, taxidermist Millicent Clyde and eccentric thespian Phoenix Buchanan respectively.

It’s definitely a tough job to follow but there’s no shortage of high-powered stars who would make excellent Paddington 3 villains.

Behind the scenes, it’s unclear whether Paul King will be back in the director seat at this stage. StudioCanal has confirmed, however, that he will be working on the film’s story alongside Paddington and Paddington 2 collaborators Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton.

The director told Empire Magazine in 2020 that “At some point, you just have to stop.” He added: “It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it. I’m trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake.”

The screenplay will be written by Madagascar’s Mark Burton and Jon Foster and James Lamont, whose projects include the CBBC Shaun the Sheep series.

