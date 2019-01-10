There had been a question of whether the actor and comedian could make a comeback, but that possibility has now disappeared.

So, unless a suitable host is found at the eleventh hour to step in, the film industry's most prestigious awards night will take place without a host for the first time since 1989.

According to Variety, top stars will take the stage to introduce different sections, and "the show producers are moving forward with a broadcast that will focus on starry skits and play up a high-profile year for music in film, thanks to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar."

The late decision comes after a month of speculation about whether Hart could be re-instated as host.

The Academy had reportedly been considering allowing him to return if he apologised for his actions during a sit-down with his friend, talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres.

But they were reportedly unimpressed by his attitude during the interview, and Hart also confirmed to Good Morning America: "I'm not hosting the Oscars this year."

Last time the Oscars managed without a host, it went spectacularly badly as the show began with an infamous song and dance number featuring Snow White and Rob Lowe. Can't wait to see how they handle it this time...