Oscars 2019 – When are the Academy Awards, how can I watch on TV and who’s going to win?

It’s the glitziest night of the year, where Hollywood’s legends and bright young things compete for the film industry’s most coveted prize: the iconic golden statuette.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s awards ceremony.

When are the Academy Awards taking place?

The 2019 Oscar ceremony will be held on 24th February 2019.

Where are they taking place?

This year’s Academy Awards will once again be held at the Dolby Theatre — formerly the Kodak Theatre — on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

How can I watch it?

If you’re in the UK, the ceremony will be aired on Sky, most likely a dedicated Sky Movies Oscars channel. For US vuewers, the ceremony usually airs on ABC.

Who are this year’s contenders?

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga, is certainly a contender for Best Picture and Best Director.

Elsewhere Black Panther, the Neil Armstrong space biopic First Man starring Ryan Reynolds, and the surreal period black comedy The Favourite, starring Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, are all expected to receive Oscar nods.

Read on for our full assessment of this year’s contenders