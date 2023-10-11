Now, Josey McNamara, who was an executive producer on Barbie and is executively producing the Ocean's prequel film, has spoken with GamesRadar about what fans can expect from the film, saying: "I can’t really say much. But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready."

When asked specifically about the reunion of Robbie and Gosling, McNamara said: "They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing."

The Ocean's franchise originally ran for three films - Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen - all of which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and more as a group of friends planning and carrying out heists.

A fourth film, Ocean's Eight, was later released in 2018, and acted as a female-led spin-off to the original franchise, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and more.

Warner Bros

The new film is set to be produced in part by LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Robbie, which has previously produced films including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Birds of Prey, Barbie and the upcoming Saltburn.

The prequel starring Robbie and Gosling may not be the only upcoming Ocean's film on the cards, either. Earlier this year, George Clooney joked that original trilogy director Steven Soderbergh should helm a crossover between the Ocean's franchise and Magic Mike, called Ocean's Mike.

