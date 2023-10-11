Nowhere takes place largely in one location – a container that has been bumped into the sea by a hellacious storm.

Inside the container is a heavily pregnant woman named Mia (Anna Castillo), a refugee from a near-future dystopian Spain that has returned to a dictatorship following an economic crisis.

Mia and her husband Nico decide to flee for Ireland after losing their first child who was taken away from the military and secure passage on a cargo ship, but the couple get quickly separated and put in different containers.

Mia’s container is washed off the boat by the storm and soon after she has to give birth underwater, eat anything she can get her hands on including raw fish, and survive rising water levels with a newborn baby she names Noa.

She is determined to survive for her daughter and manages to force a hole in the roof of the container, allowing her to send off SOS messages while floating in the middle of nowhere without any idea if help will arrive.

After nearly three weeks out at sea, she receives a phone call from Nico, who tells Mia he has been shot by the army and is going to die soon.

Mia tells him of his daughter and he tells her to continue fighting and that he will always be with them in spirit. Then the container starts to sink…

Nowhere ending explained: Do Mia and her baby survive?

Anna Castillo as Mia in Nowhere. Netflix

Faced with certain death if she stays on the container, Mia constructs a small makeshift raft in the hopes of floating to a safe land for baby Noa.

As Noa floats away, Mia appears to come to terms with her situation, accepting her almost certain death by drowning after weeks at sea.

As death for mother and daughter looks certain and with seagulls circling overhead, we cut to a small fishing vessel called Mickey and hear very distinctive Irish accents that belong to a father and daughter.

It’s revealed that Mia had managed to float all the way to near the coast of Ireland.

The father and daughter notice the raft holding baby Noa and reel it in to discover the infant still alive and relatively well given the circumstances.

They then discover a thin line attached to the raft that is submerged below the water and are eventually able to pull Mia’s unconscious body from the sea.

Mia looks dead. She is not breathing, but the young Irish woman gives her particularly emphatic CPR on the deck of the small fishing vessel. Mia’s chest is pounded on until she eventually stirs and coughs water out of her lungs.

Nowhere then concludes with Mia and Noa reunited and brought safely to the shores of Ireland, just as originally intended.

