No Sudden Move UK release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for Steven Soderbergh crime thriller

Oscar-winning director Steve Soderbergh’s latest is an atmospheric crime caper set in 1950s Detroit – following a gang of small-time crooks who see their latest job spiral wildly out of control, No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon (Men in Black, HBO’s Mosaic, the Bill & Ted trilogy) and features a terrific ensemble of actors, led by Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro.

Though a planned April 2020 start to filming was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, production finally got underway in Detroit in September and wrapped in November, with the film receiving its word premiere seven months later.

No Sudden Move is now available to stream in the US and debuted to strong reviews – but is it coming to the UK, and how can you watch it? Read on for the latest news.

No Sudden Move UK release date

No Sudden Move had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on 18th June, 2021 and was released in the US on 1st July on streaming service HBO Max.

Unfortunately, the film is yet to receive a UK release date. HBO Max is also not currently available in the UK, which means that No Sudden Move will be released in cinemas and/or via a different on-demand platform when it eventually reaches UK shores.

No Sudden Move cast

The all-star cast is led by Don Cheadle as Curt Goynes and Benicio del Toro as Ronald Russo.

They’re joined by David Harbour as Matt Wertz, Amy Seimetz as Mary Wertz, Jon Hamm as Detective Joe Finney, Ray Liotta as Frank Capelli, and Kieran Culkin as Charley.

Rounding out the cast are Noah Jupe as Matthew Wertz Jr., Brendan Fraser as Doug Jones, Bill Duke as Aldrick Watkins, Julia Fox as Vanessa Capelli, Frankie Shaw as Paula Cole, and Matt Damon as Mr. Big.

No Sudden Move also marks the final screen appearance of the late actor and poet Craig Grant, who rose to fame playing Arnold “Poet” Jackson on the HBO series Oz (1997-2003).

No Sudden Move trailer

You can watch No Sudden Move’s trailer for its HBO Max release below – the teaser showcases the film’s starry cast, its twisty-turny plot and its blackly comic tone.

