Now, with cinemas open and bustling again, we can expect a raft of new theatrical releases, as well as those coming to Disney's streaming service – making for a stacked slate coming our way in 2022.

With the advent of Disney Plus and the company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney's film output has increased dramatically.

With new Marvel and Pixar releases, the long-awaited Enchanted sequel and the heavily delayed Avatar 2 all on the schedule, it's sure to be a bumper year at the movies.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Disney movies coming our way in 2022.

Every new Disney movie coming in 2022

Polar Bear

Disneynature's Polar Bear Disney

Release date: April 22, 2022

Cast: Catherine Keener

This Disneynature film is coming to Disney Plus later this month, and is narrated by Catherine Keener. It tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness YouTube/Marvel Studios

Release date: 5th May 2022

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to follow Spider-Man: No Way Home in exploring multiversal possibilities, with rumours of cameos galore. With the help of both old and new allies, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will face a mysterious new adversary in this cinema release for the start of May.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney

Release Date: 20th May 2022

Starring: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg

The Lonely Island produce this reboot film for the late '80s/early '90s cartoon, but with a meta-twist. Set 30 years after the series ended production, the film envisages the chipmunks as actors who have left their glory days. When a cast member of the original series disappears, Chip and Dale must reunite to save them.

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Release Date: 27th May 2022

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal

The offbeat American comedy becomes the latest animated sitcom to get the big-screen treatment, with the long-awaited film bumped from its original release date of July 2020. Interestingly the film is set to answer some long-running questions - including Louise's bunny ears...

Fire Island

Release Date: 3rd June 2022

Starring: Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster

This rom-com, which is being released on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, sees two best friends embark on a weeklong vacation to Fire Island, the famous gay escape destination, accompanied by a group of eclectic friends.

Lightyear

Lightyear Pixar

Release date: June 17, 2022

Starring: Chris Evans

In this Toy Story spin-off, Chris Evans will voice the original Buzz Lightyear – the young test pilot who became a Space Ranger and inspired the line of Buzz Lightyear toys as seen in Pixar's beloved film franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: 8th July 2022

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman

Taika Waititi's sequel to the bonkers-yet-brilliant Thor: Ragnarok is coming to cinemas this year, with Natalie Portman returning to the franchise to take up the mantle of Lady Thor. The film is also set to feature Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Waititi's own Korg, as they team up with Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder to take on Christian Bale's new villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Prey

Release date: Summer 2022

Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers

Little is yet known about this Predator series prequel, other than it comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg and is set to be released on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK later this year.

The Princess

Release Date: Summer 2022

Starring: Joey King

This fantasy action film from 20th Century Studios is coming to Hulu in the US on 1st July, so here's hoping we get a similar release date here. It stars Joey King as a strong-willed princess who refuses to wed a cruel sociopath but is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned suitor looking to take her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.

Pinocchio

Pinocchio (2022)

Release Date: September 2022

Starring: Tom Hanks

This latest live-action remake from Disney sees Pinocchio reimagined by Robert Zemeckis. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, and with Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the film is set to be released on Disney Plus in September.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Release date: 21st October 2022

Starring: Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell

This Irish drama comes from Martin McDonagh (Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and reteams him with his In Bruges cast Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Also starring Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, the plot will see conflict arise between two friends, with alarming consequences. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas in October, and based on McDonagh's past work, expect it to be sweary.

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 Disney

Release Date: 31st October 2022

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

We don't think anyone saw this one coming, but the cast of 1993's Hocus Pocus are returning for this sequel on Disney Plus, which sees high school students teaming up to stop the Sanderson sisters after they return to Salem.

Disenchanted

Release Date: Autumn 2022

Cast: Amy Adams

Fans have been hankering for a sequel to 2007's Enchanted for well over a decade now and finally they've got it, with Disenchanted set to hit Disney Plus later this year. With Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel all reprising their roles alongside Amy Adams' Giselle, this should be a fairytale treat.

Untitled David O Russell Film

Release Date: 4th November 2022

Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie

Little is known about David O Russell's latest feature (rumoured to be called Canterbury Glass) but we do know it sees a doctor and a lawyer form an unlikely partnership, and that it stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift and just about everybody else. It's set to release in cinemas in November.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date: 11th November 2022

Starring: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett

Plot details are sparse about this sequel to 2018 hit Black Panther, but rumours are swirling that Namor, King of Atlantis, will make his debut - and that somehow Killmonger may return. The star of the first movie, Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away in 2020 and it has been confirmed that there are no plans to recast his character.

Strange World

Release Date: 23rd November 2022

Starring: TBC

The latest film from Disney Animation Studios, Strange World journeys into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers on a crucial mission.

Avatar 2

Sam Worthington in Avatar (2009) SEAC

Release Date: 16th December 2022

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver

This second film in James Cameron's Avatar series is set to pave the way for three (!) more sequels and has been long delayed. Hopefully it can stick to its December cinema release this year, with the film set to explore Jake and Neytiri's family life before an old threat returns to finish what it started.

Rosaline

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever

This rom-com is set to tell a revisionist take on Romeo and Juliet, as we see their love story from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline, who is also Romeo's ex. It comes from 20th Century Studios and is set to drop on Disney Plus later this year.

Rodrick Rules

Release Date: 2022

Starring: TBD

Following last year's animated remake of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, this sequel is set to drop later this year, as the writer of the books Jeff Kinney has expressed an interest in adapting the whole series this way. The cast has yet to be confirmed, but it is likely to feature Brady Noon reprising his central role as Greg.

Rye Lane

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Vivian Oparah, David Jonsson

A rom-com set in South London, Rye Lane comes from director Raine Allen-Miller and tells the story of two youngsters reeling from bad break-ups who connect with one another.

Three Men and a Baby

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Zac Efron

A modern take on the '80s classic, this Zac Efron comedy will see three New York bachelors find themselves taking care of the titular baby. It will be released on Disney Plus later this year.

Rise

Rise Patrick Redmond/20th Century Studios

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Uche Agada, Ral Agada, Jaden Osimuwa

This new film for Disney Plus is based on the real-life story of the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions - Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo.

