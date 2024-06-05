As well as Gatwa, Deadline reports that the film has also cast Kate McKinnon (Barbie), Andy Samberg (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Sunita Mani (Spirited), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) and Belinda Bromilow (The Great).

It has been written by Tony McNamara and will be directed by Jay Roach, with production expected to begin at some point this June.

The film follows Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a couple who seemingly have the perfect family life and successful careers, but when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down, underlying resentments are exposed.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

Roach said of directing the film: "When Searchlight sent me Tony McNamara’s script, I was sceptical, because I loved the original film. But as a fan of Tony’s darkly hilarious writing, and with Olivia and Benedict attached, I should have known it would go in a new and wonderful direction.

"Adding in this phenomenal dream cast will make this relatable love-story/divorce story a wild cautionary tale."

Those who may be worried that this means the end of Gatwa's time on Doctor Who should rest easy – not only has the star already filmed a second season of the long-running sci-fi show, but he has also assured that he will be "around for a while" on the series, adding that "you’re not getting rid of me yet".

As well as Doctor Who, he was also recently seen in Masters of the Air, which streamed on Apple TV+ earlier this year.

