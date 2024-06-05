Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa joins Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses
Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon will also star in the film, which is a reimagining of The War of the Roses.
As Doctor Who fans wait to see Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor again in this week's episode, Rogue, the star has just lined up his next role in a major upcoming film.
Gatwa will co-star alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses, a reimagining of the 1989 film The War of the Roses, which was itself based on the novel by Warren Adler.
As well as Gatwa, Deadline reports that the film has also cast Kate McKinnon (Barbie), Andy Samberg (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Sunita Mani (Spirited), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) and Belinda Bromilow (The Great).
It has been written by Tony McNamara and will be directed by Jay Roach, with production expected to begin at some point this June.
The film follows Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a couple who seemingly have the perfect family life and successful careers, but when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down, underlying resentments are exposed.
Roach said of directing the film: "When Searchlight sent me Tony McNamara’s script, I was sceptical, because I loved the original film. But as a fan of Tony’s darkly hilarious writing, and with Olivia and Benedict attached, I should have known it would go in a new and wonderful direction.
"Adding in this phenomenal dream cast will make this relatable love-story/divorce story a wild cautionary tale."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Those who may be worried that this means the end of Gatwa's time on Doctor Who should rest easy – not only has the star already filmed a second season of the long-running sci-fi show, but he has also assured that he will be "around for a while" on the series, adding that "you’re not getting rid of me yet".
As well as Doctor Who, he was also recently seen in Masters of the Air, which streamed on Apple TV+ earlier this year.
Read more:
- Daisy Ridley was terrified of the open ocean before Young Woman and the Sea
- Furiosa director George Miller reveals how Chris Hemsworth adapted character
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.