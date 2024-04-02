The synopsis says: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life.

"But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down."

Jay Roach Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Like the previous on-screen iteration, this new film will once again be based on Warren Adler's 1981 novel, while it will be adapted by Poor Things scribe Tony McNamara.

The president of production company Searchlight Pictures, Matthew Greenfield, said of the news: "The Roses is a wildly funny, bigger than life, and yet deeply human story/ With Jay at the helm, and Benedict and Olivia and Tony, we have a dream team bringing it to life."

The original film version starred Directed by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner and was directed by Danny DeVito. It was nominated for a BAFTA as well as three Golden Globe Awards.

Cumberbatch has recently been seen in a series of Wes Anderson shorts based on the works of Roald Dahl, while he also voiced a character in Mog's Christmas. He has also starred in psychological thriller series Eric, which is releasing on Netflix in May.

Meanwhile, Colman has recently starred in films including Wonka and Wicked Little Letters, as well as series Great Expectations, Secret Invasion and The Bear.

