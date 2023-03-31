This time around the sleuthing couple find themselves on a new case in Paris – and as well as some returning faces from last time out such as Adeel Akhtar as the Maharajah, they are joined by a number of new faces including Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Mélanie Laurent.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back as New York cop Nick Spitz and his whodunnit-loving wife Audrey for a second entry in the Murder Mystery franchise on Netflix .

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including who they are playing and where you've seen them before.

Adam Sandler plays Nick Spitz

Who is Nick? A New York City police officer and Audrey's husband.

What else has Adam Sandler been in? Sandler has appeared in a huge number of comedy films with rather mixed critical receptions over the years, with highlights including Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, Grown Ups, and Hubie Halloween. He's also achieved acclaim for roles in more dramatic films including Punch Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories, Uncut Gems and Hustle.

Jennifer Aniston plays Audrey Spitz

Who is Audrey? A hairdresser, murder mystery novel enthusiast and Nick's wife.

What else has Jennifer Aniston been in? Aniston is still best known for her role as Rachel Green in Friends, while she has appeared in a string of films including Office Space, Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers, and Dumplin'. More recently she's starred as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Mark Strong plays Miller

Who is Miller? A former MI6 hostage negotiator and master detective.

What else has Mark Strong been in? Strong has a wealth of film credits to his name, with highlights including Stardust, Kick-Ass, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Kingsman films, Zero Dark Thirty, Shazam!, and Tár.

Adeel Akhtar plays The Maharajah

Who is The Maharajah? Nick and Audrey’s friend who they met while investigating the case in the first Murder Mystery.



What else has Adeel Akhtar been in? Akhtar has appeared in a number of film and TV projects including Four Lions, Utopia, The Night Manager, Murdered by My Father, The Big Sick, Enola Holmes, Ali & Ava, Sweet Tooth, and Sherwood.

John Kani plays Col Ulenga

Who is Col Ulemnga? The Maharajah’s long-time bodyguard.

What else has John Kani been in? Kani is best known for playing T'Chaka in MCU films Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, as well as his role as Rafiki in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Mélanie Laurent plays Claudette

Who is Claudette? A French model and the Maharajah’s new fiancée.

What else has Mélanie Laurent been in? Previous English language roles for Laurent include Inglourious Basterds, 6 Underground, Now You See Me, and Operation Finale, while she has twice won Cesar Awards in her native France, including one for co-directing the documentary Tomorrow.

Jodie Turner-Smith plays Countess Sekou

Who is Countess Sekou? The Maharajah’s snooty, intimidating former fiancée.

What else has Jodie Turner-Smith been in? Turner-Smith has appeared in several films in recent years such as Queen & Slim, White Noise, and After Yang, while she played the title role in the Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn.

The cast also includes Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids), Wilmer Valderrama (That '70s Show), Zurin Villanueva (Detroit), Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist) and Tony Goldwyn (Plane).

