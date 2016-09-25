Michael Palin writes emotional post for Terry Jones following announcement that Python star has dementia
Michael Palin praised his friend, but said the impact of the disease is "painful to watch"
Michael Palin has written a heartfelt tribute to Terry Jones following the news that he is suffering from dementia.
The Monty Python star said that it has been "painful to watch" his friend losing his ability to speak. Jones has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a condition which affects communication and language. Last week, Jones's representative said that he would be unable to give interviews due to the condition.
Palin wrote on his Facebook page, "The news announced yesterday that he has a type of aphasia which is gradually depriving him of the ability to speak is about the cruellest thing that could befall someone to whom words, ideas, arguments, jokes and stories were once the stuff of life."
However, he added that Jones is not "out of circulation."
"He spends time with his family and only two days ago I met up with him for one of our regular meals at his local pub," Palin said. "Terry doesn’t say very much but he smiles, laughs, recognises and responds, and I’m always pleased to see him. Long may that last."
