Palin wrote on his Facebook page, "The news announced yesterday that he has a type of aphasia which is gradually depriving him of the ability to speak is about the cruellest thing that could befall someone to whom words, ideas, arguments, jokes and stories were once the stuff of life."

However, he added that Jones is not "out of circulation."

"He spends time with his family and only two days ago I met up with him for one of our regular meals at his local pub," Palin said. "Terry doesn’t say very much but he smiles, laughs, recognises and responds, and I’m always pleased to see him. Long may that last."

