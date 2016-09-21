In a statement on Wednesday, the museum said: "We reacted quickly to yesterday's news of the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their plans to divorce by mirroring the separation in the attraction.

“The couple’s wax figures, which were launched in 2013, have been split up and are now featured at a respectful distance from each other."

“Angelina is keeping Nicole Kidman company and Brad Pitt is with his several time co-star Morgan Freeman.”