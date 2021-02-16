There’s a live-action Lion King prequel in the works – here’s what we know so far

Disney animated classic remakes were in vogue in 2019, with releases including Dumbo and The Lion King complete with star-studded casts.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé performed in the stunning remake, which brought in a lot of money at the box office.

So, it’s understandable Disney would want to return to Pride Rock for a Lion King prequel.

It’s set to look (and feel) a little bit different this time around, with 2019 director Jon Favreau stepping back – and there’s no word yet on the cast, either.

Here’s your guide to the Lion King prequel which includes everything we know about the project so far.

When is The Lion King prequel released?

No date yet as it’s far too early in the development process. We’ll keep you posted.

What will The Lion King prequel be about?

Expect this one to have two timelines, one set in the present day and one looking at the earlier years of Mustafa – so it could well be both a prequel and sequel to the last film. With the story of a younger Mustafa planned, we should also expect to see what Scar was like when he was younger and it would be a good guess to suggest that this may further explore the origins of their complex, and ultimately deadly, relationship.

Who is directing The Lion King Prequel?

Barry Jenkins will be at the helm for this one following Jon Favreau who had directing duties for the 2019 movie. Jenkins is clearly excited to get started, saying: “Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

Jenkins has previously directed the acclaimed Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Who is composing the score for The Lion King prequel?

Scoring and soundtrack duties for this one will fall to Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Nicholas Britell. Zimmer and Williams return having both been a part of the 2019 remake.

Where can I watch the 2019 Lion King?

