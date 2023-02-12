The actor and comedian, who's most recently starred in fantasy series like The Rings of Power and The Witcher: Blood Origin , joked that he might even have to pay director Ryan Coogler a visit.

Sir Lenny Henry has admitted he was gutted not to be given a call for the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever .

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Sir Lenny said: "I’m really sorry but why haven’t the Wakanda Forever people - they don’t write, they don’t call."

He added: "I might have to go to Ryan Coogler’s house and stand in a bush."

That's some determination right there.

Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios

Wakanda Forever, which was recently released on Disney Plus, stars Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia) and Danai Gurira (Okoye) after the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman.

Wright has said there is a distinct possibility of a third film, telling Variety: "I think it's already in the works.

"You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out, and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break."

She continued: "We need to regroup and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab. so it's going to take a while, but [I'm] really excited for you guys to see that."

Meanwhile, Sir Lenny is clearly keen to stay in the fantasy realm, revealing he'd be eager to return to the world of The Witcher after playing the menacing Balor in the prequel series Blood Origin.

"[Yes], if I was asked," he told RadioTimes.com. "The people involved in that were brilliant. And I loved working with those guys."

He continued: "It’s a very particular world. It’s quite adult and it’s shocking. And it’s good to play as an actor, so if I was offered something else like that, yes I would."

