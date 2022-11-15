The film, which is directed by and features the Oscar-nominated actor, introduces Hill's psychiatrist Phil Stutz and chronicles his life and career as a therapist to the stars.

Jonah Hill has opened up about how the "brutal" media fuelled "negative feelings" about himself in new Netflix documentary Stutz.

Hill reveals in the documentary that he began seeing Stutz after struggling with his self-esteem as a teenager and finding that achieving fame "didn't cure" any of those issues.

"When I met you I was 33, maybe. I had an incredible amount of success," he tells Stutz. "[But] inherently, at my core, I'm still this unlovable person. The work is inching towards not only accepting [that] it's great to be this person, but that's still very hard."

Jonah Hill and Phil Stutz in Stutz. Netflix

"It made me beyond depressed," he added. "At the same time, the media kept being really brutal about my weight.

"It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. I'd be so angry. It kept me from feeling any sense of being able to grow past negative feelings about myself."

He added that he's made the film to "give therapy and the tools" that he's learned to as many people as possible.

"I made this movie because I love Phil, because I love the life these tools allowed for me to have. And it doesn't matter what people think about the movie. It just matters that we finished it together."

The 38-year-old rose to fame after starring in Judd Apatow's 2007 comedy Superbad and has since appeared in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People, Megamind, Moneyball, 21 Jump Street and The Wolf of Wall Street, for which he received an Academy Award nomination.

