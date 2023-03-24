Clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes and featuring an expanded cast that includes franchise newcomers Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, and Bill Skarsgård, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the titular assassin embark on a deadly mission to exact revenge on the High Table – with a number of rather violent obstacles standing in his way.

Almost four years after the last entry in the John Wick series, Keanu Reeves has returned to the big screen for the latest outing in the ongoing saga – and the new film is bigger in scope and scale than any of the previous instalments.

Considering that lofty runtime, you'd be forgiven for not wanting to stick around for all of the credits – but would you be missing out on an extra scene if you did so? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a post-credits scene in John Wick 4?

Yes, the film does include a bonus scene after the credits have finished rolling – so it's definitely worth sticking around until the very end.

The scene doesn't concern John Wick himself but touches on events regarding some of the other characters introduced in the film.

If you want to know more, read on for full details – but beware that there are spoilers from this point onwards.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happens in the John Wick 4 post-credits scene?

The brief end credits scene involves Akira, the character played by Rina Sawayama who had a key role earlier in the film. Akira had been introduced as the concierge of the Osaka branch of The Continental (where John had been seeking refuge) and the daughter of its manager Koji in the opening act.

During the huge battle that had broken out after High Table assassins arrived to kill John, she had been wounded and her father killed – and based on this scene it looks like she's now intent on revenge.

More like this

The scene shows her approaching Caine (Donnie Yen), the blind assassin who had been responsible for Koji's death, as she attempts to strike a killer blow.

It's not immediately clear what happens as a result of this attack, but it certainly seems to suggest that Akira could well have been successful in her quest for revenge. Of course, it's possible that this could be resolved in a future film, whether that be John Wick: Chapter 5 or a new spin-off – maybe she'll set her sights on tracking down John and continuing her revenge, in the event of it being revealed he faked his own death.

We'll keep you updated as and when we hear any updates on that front!

John Wick 4 is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.