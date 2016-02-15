“What’s so funny, I posted a video the other day of myself working out, skipping, and in the background Oscar is just like, ‘Yeah baby go on!’ and people just went crazy.

“But as far as I’m concerned, when JJ [Abrams] sat us down to go through the script, it was a bromance,” he continued. “But now I’m learning what Mark Hamill said before when he didn’t know that Darth Vader was Luke’s father: you never know what they’re going to pull. I’m looking at the director Rian [Johnson] closely so he can get me involved early, so I can prepare myself. So who knows?”

With talk that Johnson is taking into account fan-led ideas for the latest film, it seems we shouldn’t give up on our fantasies just yet...

Boyega joked that he was “running on fumes” with a 6am start on Episode VIII following a night of Bafta celebration. But holding his trophy aloft he laughed, “All I’m saying is, this is going to look great on the Millennium Falcon.”