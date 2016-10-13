Heads up Harry Potter fans - JK Rowling has just confirmed that spin-off series Fantastic Beasts will run for a total of FIVE films, not just the original three announced.

The story of Newt Scamander, magizoologist and author of Harry Potter's text book Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find them, was to be told in a trilogy, but it appears as though Rowling's plans have changed.