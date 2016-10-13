JK Rowling confirms there'll be FIVE Fantastic Beasts films
The series, based on Rowling's book about magical creatures, was originally intended to be a trilogy
Published: Thursday, 13 October 2016 at 8:30 pm
Heads up Harry Potter fans - JK Rowling has just confirmed that spin-off series Fantastic Beasts will run for a total of FIVE films, not just the original three announced.
The story of Newt Scamander, magizoologist and author of Harry Potter's text book Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find them, was to be told in a trilogy, but it appears as though Rowling's plans have changed.
"I've now done the plotting properly and we're pretty sure it's going to be five movies!", the author revealed during a Fantastic Beasts Live Q&A session being streamed worldwide.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in UK cinemas on 18th November
