See James Corden and Meryl Streep in “zazzy” Netflix musical The Prom

Netflix has released the official trailer for its high-voltage musical spectacular, The Prom, featuring the unlikely pairing of Meryl Streep and James Corden as the leads in the story of a couple of musical theatre stars with a dud show on their hands.

Directed by Glee and Ratched creator Ryan Murphy, The Prom has a strong LGBTQ message and features Streep as Dee Dee Allen and Corden as Barry Glickman, the Broadway stars who’ve put everything into a show that is failing and has flatlined their careers.

But in a separate but soon to entwine storyline, a student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) in small-town Indiana has been banned from her high-school prom because she wanted to go with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has overruled him in the ultra conservative town.

But Dee Dee and Barry have happened upon Emma’s story and decide that her situation could be just the ticket to get them back selling tickets.

They enlist another couple of has-been actors – Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) – to help them put their plan into action, but their calculated plan soon unravels.

The trailer voiceover, which sounds like Kidman’s character, sets the tone: “You’ve got the steps, you’ve got the notes, but where’s the zazz, baby?”

The celebrities have to discover real heart to salvage not only their reputations but also Emma’s dream.

The Prom will co-star Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler and is a film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar’s award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which closed on Broadway after over 300 performances.

While hardly a flop, The Prom cost $13.5 million (£10.3 million) to stage on Broadway and didn’t recoup its costs..

The producers of The Prom stage musical said at the time, according to Deadline: “It has been an honour and a privilege to bring this original musical comedy, full of heart and humor, to Broadway with this dream cast and creative team. Since the earliest days in the journey of The Prom, we have known this story was something special. We are beyond thrilled that our story will continue beyond Broadway with not only a national tour, but a film, a novel and in schools and theatres all over the world.”

The Prom will stream on Netflix from Friday 11th December.

