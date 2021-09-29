James Bond’s George Lazenby gives verdict on No Time To Die

While Bond fans still have one more day to wait until No Time To Die lands in cinemas, among the first people to watch the film was former 007 George Lazenby – and he’s given his verdict on Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic British spy.

The 82-year-old took to Twitter to speak about the film, writing: “Since it wasn’t feasible for me to be in London for the World premiere I got to see the new bond here in LA.

“Interesting choices of music I must say,” he added.

The Bond theme for this year’s blockbuster was performed by pop sensation Billie Eilish and written by her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, while the No Time To Die soundtrack was composed by cinematic veteran Hans Zimmer.

Lazenby was the second actor to portray James Bond after Sean Connery’s five year tenure in the role.

He starred as 007 in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which was his first and final film in the Bond franchise.

Lazenby was succeeded by Sean Connery, who returned to play Bond one last time in Diamonds Are Forever, before Roger Moore took on the role in 1973 until 1985.

The three Bonds that followed were Timothy Dalton (1987-1989), Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002) and Daniel Craig, who announced in 2019 that No Time To Die would be his last film as 007.

As for who will be next to take on the Bond mantle, producer Barbara Broccoli recently said that casting talks aren’t set to begin until 2022, while Daniel Craig told Radio Times magazine ahead of the film’s release that the next Bond shouldn’t be a woman.

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he said.

Either way, it looks like it will be a while before we find out.