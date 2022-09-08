Rare James Bond artwork and posters to be auctioned in UK

The collection includes vintage posters, with items ranging from £50 to £8,000.

A collection of rare James Bond artwork is set to be auctioned by Propstore on Thursday 15th September, to mark the film franchise's 60th anniversary.

Among the top valued items are a UK quad poster from Goldfinger (1964) with an estimated value of £4,000 - £6,000, a French double grande affiche (four panel) for From Russia with Love (1963) and a UK quad poster from Dr No (1962), both of which are valued around £3,000 – £5000.

The auction will also feature plenty of signed artwork, including a 007 bookplate signed by Daniel Craig.

The collection is made up of over 530 items, with online bidding currently open to the public. You can peruse the options here.

Next week, the event will be live streamed online so fans can tune in and participate in the bidding in the moment, too.

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Director of Posters commented: "The 007 franchise is the longest running in film history, with 25 films produced! Propstore is proud to be offering posters from all the James Bond movies. His 60th anniversary cinematic debut is truly celebrated with a superb selection."

Propstore’s auction takes place on Thursday 15th September 2022 from 3pm. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our Movies hub or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.

