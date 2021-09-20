Idris Elba reacts to Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond in unearthed video

A video has emerged that shows Idris Elba’s first reaction to Pearce Brosnan’s James Bond – after the actor had seen GoldenEye in 1995.

Advertisement

A young Elba – then 23-years-old – is one of many cinemagoers quizzed about their views on Brosnan’s 007 in the clip, and it seems that he was impressed by what he had seen.

“He’s really good,” Elba says. “He’s got all the charm. He’s got all the looks. And he’s fit and strong and blah, blah, blah. He’s all right.”

Audience reactions to GoldenEye. Spot anyone interesting toward the end? pic.twitter.com/Fi2y1E4tFI — DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) September 18, 2021

The clip has proven particularly popular given that, for a long time, the Luther star has been one of the first names mentioned when fans list their preferred choices for the next James Bond.

Elba is one of many names to have been mentioned as a possible successor to Daniel Craig, who is set to retire from Bond after No Time to Die, although over the years he has been overtaken in the odds by the likes of Sam Heughan, Regé-Jean Page and James Norton.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Elba recently addressed the rumours himself, explaining in an interview with Capital XTRA that his mum was still hoping he might land the role eventually.

“I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me,” he said. “Listen, my poor mum is like, ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like, ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther.’”

It was confirmed earlier this month that Elba was set to reprise his role as DCI John Luther in an upcoming feature film for Netflix, with Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis set to join him in the cast.

The film will be written by Neil Cross, the creator of the BBC drama which aired on BBC One from 2010 until 2019, while Outlander‘s Jamie Payne serves as director.

Advertisement

Visit our Movies hub for the latest news or find something to watch with our TV Guide.