The latest film will take place 10 years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, with Dalton going off to college. Along with directing, Wilson will be reprising his role as Dalton's dad Josh Lambert, saying in a statement, "I'm honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious instalment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices.

"Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go."

Scott Teems has written the screenplay from a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell.

More like this

Here's everything we know about Insidious 5 so far...

Insidious 5 will be released in 2022. As the film has just been announced, there's no exact date as of yet.

Insidious 5 cast

Ty Simpkins is returning as Dalton, while Patrick Wilson will be back as his father Josh Lambert, and Rose Byrne is expected to reprise her role as Dalton's mother Renai Lambert.

Producer Jason Blum said, "One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I'm so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise."

Franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell are also producing.

Is there an Insidious 5 trailer?

As the fifth instalment has only just been confirmed, there is no trailer yet – stay tuned!

Insidious 5 plot

The upcoming film will arrive 10 years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, which will feature Dalton going off to college. Chapter 3 and The Last Key were both prequels. Expect past terrors to return to plague and haunt him.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.