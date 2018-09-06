Brad Bird, who directed both Incredibles films and voiced 'daaarling' fashion designer Edna, took to Twitter to announced that the Incredibles 2 DVD and Blueray extras will include a short film of Edna bonding with Jack-Jack.

"Many of you have suggested we show what transpired the night E babysat Jack-Jack," Bird posted. "Well, we were WAAAY ahead of you!"

The short film, entitled Auntie Edna, was directed by Incredibles 2 supervisor Ted Mathot, director Bird revealed.

Here's hoping the racoon also makes an appearance...