The red carpet has given us a huge variety of great – and sometimes rather awkward – moments in the past, and for many Oscars enthusiasts has become just as important a part of the evening as the actual awards show.

With that in mind, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars 2024 red carpet in the UK.

How to watch the Oscars 2024 red carpet in the UK

Although the red carpet SHOW will not form part of ITV's coverage on linear TV, the channel is still broadcasting the event with a live stream on ITVX.

That live stream will begin at 9pm on Sunday 10th March with coverage presented by broadcaster Ross King, while further behind-the-scenes content will be added to the streaming service throughout the night.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024 red carpet show?

Amelia Dimoldenberg. Dave Benett/Getty Images Dave Benett/ Getty Images

Internet personality Amelia Dimoldenberg is the official host of the 2024 Oscars red carpet show. In her new role, she will act as social media ambassador and red-carpet correspondent for the award show.

"What better place to interview Hollywood stars than the Oscars? For me, this is really a dream come true and a dream scenario," she said of the news.

"I'm also really excited to do something original and put my own stamp on the Oscars, to create some really amazing moments and deliver some amazing interviews — some groundbreaking pop culture journalism is incoming.

"I hope so anyway. But I'm trying to not to put too much pressure on myself, but I also just want to do a really, really good job."

Dimoldenberg is best known for her hilarious Chicken Shop Date videos, in which she "dates" various celebrities in her awkward interview style.

Just some of those she has interviewed include Paul Mescal, Louis Theroux and Charli XCX.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March.

