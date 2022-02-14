How to watch Jackass Forever – can you stream it?

Jackass Forever sees Knoxville and co perform all manner of excruciating stunts – often involving live animals – with the old guard joined by a handful of new faces who seem every bit as willing to put their body through unimaginable pain in the name of entertainment.

Johnny Knoxville and his regular collaborators have recently returned to cinema screens for the first new Jackass film in over a decade – with all the juvenile japes you'd expect from the high-profile pranksters.

The film has been met with a broadly positive critical reaction – more so than any previous Jackass instalment, in fact – and so long-term fans of the franchise might be wondering how they can watch all the latest antics.

Below, we've got all the latest information on when you'll be able to watch Jackass Forever from the comfort of your own home – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Jackass Forever online

Unfortunately, Jackass Forever is not currently available for home viewing. However, the film is still playing at hundreds of cinemas throughout the UK, so there are still plenty of opportunities to catch it before the end of its theatrical run.

In the US, the film will be available to stream on Paramount Plus shortly after it leaves cinemas. Although we don't have an exact date for this yet, it's normally between 30 to 45 days after release, which would mean a streaming debut in mid-to-late March.

This means there's a good chance that Jackass Forever could also be available on the UK version of Paramount Plus when it arrives later in 2022. Sadly we don't have a launch date for this yet, but we'll post here when there are any updates.

When is the Jackass Forever digital release date?

Like with most big movies, Jackass Forever will eventually be available to rent and purchase from a variety of Premium Video-On-Demand platforms – including Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

There is not yet any information about when it will become available on these services, but we'd imagine that late March would be the earliest. We'll update this when more concrete information becomes available.

When is the Jackass Forever DVD and Blu-ray release date?

For those who still enjoy purchasing films on physical media, Jackass Forever will be getting a DVD and Blu-ray release as well.

No exact dates have been announced for this yet, but we'd expect it to be shortly after the digital release, most likely at some point in April 2022.

