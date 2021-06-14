How to watch In the Heights in the UK and USA – cinema, online and on HBO Max

In The Heights is already out in the United States, but UK fans are probably eager to know when they can watch Lin Manuel Miranda’s latest offering.

Advertisement

The movie is an adaptation of Miranda’s musical of the same name, and tells the story of a community in New York that live on the same block. Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) is at the centre of the story as he dreams big and wonders if he should leave New York to run his late father’s bar in the Dominican Republic.

The cast is packed full of familiar faces with Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), Miranda himself and singer Marc Anthony.

As In The Heights is a Warner Bros movie it’s out in cinemas and HBO Max in the USA. HBO Max isn’t available in the UK so the movie will open in cinemas only.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch In The Heights in the UK

HBO Max is the only streamer showing In the Heights and that’s only available in the USA legally. UK viewers will have to head to cinema once In The Heights is released on 18th June, 2021.

Read More: In the Heights Corey Hawkins on the movie’s representation

How to watch In The Heights online

If you’re in the USA In The Heights was released on 10th June in cinemas and on HBO Max. The service will have the movie available until Sunday, 11th July as the new release schedule means new movies stay on the service for 31 days. You won’t get the movie on the ad-supported HBO Max though.

You can get the HBO Max app on Apple TV, Roku, iPad, iPhone and Android devices as well as Chromecast, Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox and Samsung TVs or your web browser.

Advertisement

In the Heights is released in UK cinemas on Friday 18th June 2021. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.