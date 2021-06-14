In the Heights soundtrack: All the songs featured in the movie version of the hit musical
If a catchy tune is in In The Heights, then it's in our track listing.
Published:
If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical In the Heights, then here’s something to whet your appetite – the soundtrack for the movie is already available to listen to in full.
A full album of recordings from the film’s cast – which includes Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace in the lead roles – is now available on Spotify, so you can get a sneaky preview of every song before the movie is released on Friday 18th June.
Of course, fans of the original musical will need no introductions to most of these songs, with the vast majority having been lifted straight from the stage show, although some minor alterations and additions have been made in a few cases.
Unfortunately for fans, a few tracks from the stage show don’t quite make it into the film – including Enough, Inútil, Sunrise, Hundreds of Stories, Atención, and Everything I Know.
But there is one song that is brand new just for the film, titled Home All Summer and penned, no surprise, by Miranda. This original track does not play any part of the musical’s story, but plays over the end credits and will come as a nice surprise for Miranda’s fans.
The soundtrack spans a wide variety of different musical genres – from salsa to rap to pop – and many of the tracks seem certain to appear in summertime playlists for years to come.
Check out the full tracklist below.
In the Heights tracklist
- In the Heights
- Benny’s Dispatch
- Breathe
- No Me Diga
- It Won’t Be Long Now
- 96,000
- Piragua
- When You’re Home
- The Club
- Blackout
- Paciencia Y Fe
- Alabanza
- Carnaval del Barrio
- When The Sun Goes Down
- Champagne
- Finale
- Home All Summer