The new film brings together most of the cast from the previous two films – with the addition of Mads Mikkelsen as a replacement for Johnny Depp – to continue the story of the battle between Albus Dumbledore and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

More than three years after the last entry in the franchise hit cinemas, Eddie Redmayne is returning as Newt Scamander in the third Fantastic Beasts film – which has this time been subtitled The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The result is a globe-trotting magical adventure that takes the characters to locations both new and familiar, while also introducing a few new magical species into the Wizarding World.

If you're wondering how you can watch the new film – and whether it's possible to do so from the comfort of your own home – we have all the information you need below.

How to Watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

For now, the only way to watch the new film is by making a trip to the pictures – with the film released exclusively in cinemas from Friday 8th April (or a week later on the 15th, if you're living in the US).

Given it's such a high profile release, you probably won't need to look too far to find a cinema playing it at a time that suits you, so it couldn't be easier to return to the Wizarding World.

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore streaming?

If you are unable to venture out to the cinema, you might wonder if it's possible to stream the new movie. Unfortunately, for the time being, there is no possibility to do so – with Warner Bros no longer releasing their films simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming, as had been the case at the height of the COVID pandemic.

It will, however, eventually be available on HBO Max in the States – while it's likely that it will also find its way to Sky Cinema and NOW TV in the UK, where all the other Wizarding World films can currently be enjoyed.

There's no exact release date for the streaming premiere at this stage, but it's customary for films to wait until 45 days after their cinema debuts – so expect that to be the case again this time around.

It's also likely that the film will eventually be available to rent and purchase on a range of Premium VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play – we'll keep you posted when we hear of any official dates for this.

When is the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore DVD and Blu-ray release date?

The film will also be getting a physical release at some point following its theatrical run, although an official release date for this has not been revealed at this stage.

Again, we'd expect this to be at least 45 days after the film's cinematic premiere, but we'll keep you updated with all the latest news if we hear anything more concrete.

