But Evanna Lynch, who played Lovegood, has said that even if the duo had become a couple after the films and books ended, it wouldn't have lasted. It turns out that Neville was a little too traditional for Luna...

“I think he’s very much a homebody, a stay-at-home dad,” Lynch told Seventeen.com. “And Luna wants to go out and explore the world and different creatures, and I think she wants to have several different relationships and not be committed forever. Neville would want a good sturdy wife who cooks, and that’s not her.”

As it turned out, Neville went on to wed Hannah Abbott, the Herbology professor at Hogwarts, while Luna ended up with Rolf Scamander, the grandson of Newt Scamander – that crazy famous magizoologist who's the focus of JK Rowling's brand new movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.