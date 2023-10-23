According to a notice on a funeral home website, Devry died at her home on Friday 20th September. Her funeral was held earlier this month, on Saturday 7th October.

The notice reads: "A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, October 7, 2023 at Hull & Hull Funeral Directors.

"Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Please share a memory of Elaine in her Guestbook below."

Prior to her acting career, Devry began modelling at the age of 15. Her first onscreen acting role was in the comedy A Slight Case of Larceny, and she eventually got her big break in the comedy film The Atomic Kid.

Elaine Devry in With Six You Get Eggroll. CBS via Getty Images

Devry starred in The Atomic Kid in 1954, and acted alongside her former husband Mickey Rooney as nurse Audrey Nelson.

Over the years, Devry appeared in Bourbon Street Beat, Bachelor Father, Perry Mason, 77 Sunset Strip and Hawaiian Eye to Bonanza.

Devry quit acting in the 1970s, but according to her IMDb page, Devry's last acting credit is in a film called Heart to Heart.com as Aimee in 1999. She starred alongside Ondine Appel, Julie DePaul and Tracy Dillon.

Her other notable roles included China Doll, Diary of a Madman, With Six You Get Eggroll and Herbie Rides Again.

Devry was married to actor Mickey Rooney from 1952-1958. The couple were married for six years and had a son and a daughter together. Rooney was best known for his roles in Boys Town and The Black Stallion, as well as his roles in musicals alongside Judy Garland.

In 1975, Devry married actor Will J White, who she met several years prior on The Dick Powell Theatre, and was a pilot for the ABC series Burke's Law, up until he died in 1992. After his death, Devry did not remarry.

Devry is survived by her two children.