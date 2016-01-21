So far, so Castaway. But we're pretty sure you wouldn't book someone like Radcliffe if all you wanted him to do is play dead. Right?

This is a conscious decision on Radcliffe's part to play more varied roles after Harry Potter. In September 2015 he told Radio Times that Swiss Army Man was "100 per cent the weirdest thing I've ever done".

"I wouldn’t have been sent that script if I didn’t have this reputation for doing weird stuff," he explained. "The flipside is you also get sent really bad stuff."

The film is set to debut at Sundance Film Festival this January, and with Dano currently giving a stunning turn in BBC1's Tolstoy adaptation, we're pretty intrigued – and hope it doesn't fall into the "really bad stuff" box.