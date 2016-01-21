Daniel Radcliffe plays the corpse friend of Paul Dano in Swiss Army Man
Is this the Harry Potter star's weirdest movie role yet?
First he played a famous American poet in Kill Your Darlings. Then there was that thing with the horns and the one with the video games. But Daniel Radcliffe's latest post-Harry Potter role might be his weirdest yet.
Radcliffe is set to star alongside War And Peace's Paul Dano in Swiss Army Man. Dano stars as a shipwrecked man who has been left for dead. He discovers a dead body which he decides to befriend.
So far, so Castaway. But we're pretty sure you wouldn't book someone like Radcliffe if all you wanted him to do is play dead. Right?
This is a conscious decision on Radcliffe's part to play more varied roles after Harry Potter. In September 2015 he told Radio Times that Swiss Army Man was "100 per cent the weirdest thing I've ever done".
"I wouldn’t have been sent that script if I didn’t have this reputation for doing weird stuff," he explained. "The flipside is you also get sent really bad stuff."
The film is set to debut at Sundance Film Festival this January, and with Dano currently giving a stunning turn in BBC1's Tolstoy adaptation, we're pretty intrigued – and hope it doesn't fall into the "really bad stuff" box.