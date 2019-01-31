Radcliffe told this story to fellow actor Karan Soni, who was so fascinated that he brought it up while promoting their US comedy Miracle Workers together.

"When they were doing the earlier movies, because their teeth were falling out, they would have a cast made of all their teeth. So that if one fell out, they could have a prop tooth put in. Just so they could keep filming," Soni told The Hollywood Reporter.

Radcliffe added: "Cause you've got a set full of 20 ten-year-olds. So they just, like, would cast everyone's mouths."

More like this

The actor was just 11 years old when he was cast in Harry Potter in 2000, as was Rupert Grint – while Emma Watson was only ten. Many of the other actors were even younger (with mouths full of baby teeth).

Advertisement

Hopefully they had a Room of Requirement to stash all those fake teeth in...