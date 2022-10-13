The film sees the pair tasked with putting a stop to an ancient and mischievous spirit that has caused Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc on their town.

Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson takes on a lead role alongside Marlon Wayans in the new Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hollow, with the pair starring as a father and daughter duo forced to rescue their hometown.

Given the subject matter, it seems like pretty much perfect viewing for spooky season – and so you might be wondering if it's suitable for the whole family to watch in the run-up to Halloween.

Read on for all the details we have about the age rating for The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

What age rating is The Curse of Bridge Hollow?

The film does not appear to have been given a rating by the British Board of Film Classifications (BBFC) at this stage, but across the Atlantic it has been handed a TV-14 rating, meaning it may not be suitable for children under the age of 14.

The reason given for this is that the film contains some horror themes and some profanity.

When an official BBFC rating becomes available, we'll update this page accordingly.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is available to stream on Netflix from 14th October 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

