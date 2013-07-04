“Han Solo and I have been unhappily married for many years, and so we speak through the wookies and use a translator,” she told a reporter, not entirely seriously, at Australian convention Sydney Supanova. “I regularly say to R2 ‘Tell that son of a bitch to ***!’ And we have children, but one of them looks a lot like Chewbacca, and we use Yoda, who’s regenerated on a planet somewhere, for marital therapy. I urge Chewie to get waxed for sure!

“There’s also a lot of shopping because there’s cool things to buy and giant planets that are shopping malls. Alderaan means shopping mall by the way. And then I start sleeping with robots, how about that?”

Whether or not director JJ Abrams heeds her call for a ground-breaking drama centered an inter-species affair remains to be seen. We'll all just have to wait until 2015 to find out.