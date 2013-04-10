Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will lend his voice to upcoming Dreamworks animated film Kung Fu Panda 3. Rebel Wilson (Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect) and Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale) have also been signed up for the film, slated for a 2015 release.

Jack Black will reprise his starring role of Po the Kung Fu-fighting Panda. Tigress (Angelina Jolie) and Mantis (Seth Rogen) will also be back as part of Po's crime-fighting team.