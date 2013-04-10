Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston joins Kung Fu Panda 3 cast
Rebel Wilson and Mads Mikkelsen also join the Dreamworks picture that is due for release in 2015
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will lend his voice to upcoming Dreamworks animated film Kung Fu Panda 3. Rebel Wilson (Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect) and Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale) have also been signed up for the film, slated for a 2015 release.
Jack Black will reprise his starring role of Po the Kung Fu-fighting Panda. Tigress (Angelina Jolie) and Mantis (Seth Rogen) will also be back as part of Po's crime-fighting team.
Kung Fu Panda 3 is part of Dreamworks' push to release an unprecedented three animated features a year in comparison to Disney Pixar's one film. Dreamworks is set to release 12 films over the next four years, starting off with the Croods.
Kung Fu Panda received an Oscar nomination in 2009 for best animated feature film of the year.