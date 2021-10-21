Best Halloween costumes, masks and accessories

Halloween has crept up on us once again, and after a year off spooky season fans can finally don some creepy costumes and go trick or treating.

Each year there’s undoubtedly one pop culture icon who dominates the costumes, whether it’s Stranger Things, Harley Quinn or Pennywise the Clown – and this year it’s undoubtedly Squid Game, with Squid Game costumes flying off the shelves despite the show only debuting in September.

However there’s still plenty of other popular TV and film franchises to choose from – including some more suitable for children – with Marvel offering up several more superhero options this year while a Doctor Who costume would line up nicely the premiere of series 13.

Read on for the best TV and film Halloween costume ideas and where you can buy them.

Squid Game guard costume

Amazon

There had to be at least one Squid Game costume on this list – and the iconic pink jumpsuit worn by the guards is the obvious choice. For a contestant tracksuit, Front Man costume and more, see our guide to Squid Game costumes.

Wanda Halloween Costume

After WandaVision‘s particularly memorable Halloween episode that saw the dysfunctional duo dress up as their superhero alter egos, it was inevitable that their getups would become real-life costumes. So you two can dress up as Wanda dressing up as Scarlet Witch – complete with bodysuit, headpiece, cape, and glovelettes.

Children’s Iron Man Costume

Iron Man may have exited the MCU, but his popularity lives on and now kids can dress up as the genius billionaire philanthropist. An officially licensed costume from Rubie, this set includes a full printed jumpsuit complete with boot tops and a moulded mask.

Childen’s Batman costume

The latest trailer for The Batman may have revealed that the film may not be suitable for younger kids, but thankfully this costume is. Modelled after Batman’s classic look from the comics, this fancy dress kit comes with a padded muscle costume, a detachable cape and a plastic mask.

Halloween Michael Myers Mask

Few film franchises are more fitting for the seasonal celebration than Halloween, especially with Michael Myers returning to the big screen for Halloween Kills. This replica of the slasher icon’s mask is film-accurate and made from stretchy safe latex, and can be paired with a boiler suit to complete the look – or indeed can be mixed and matched with any clothes you like.

Maleficent Headpiece

Angelina Jolie was iconic long before she took on the mantle of Maleficent, but it was her role as the horned mistress of evil that has become a favourite for Halloween parties and Disney cosplayers alike. This headpiece can be paired with a black ensemble for a full Maleficent costume, or indeed can be used as an extravagant ornament for any outfit or occasion.

Money Heist Costume

Similarly to Squid Game’s guards, Money Heist‘s jumpsuit and mask combo makes for a nice easy Halloween costume that recreates an iconic look without breaking the bank. With the show ending in December then this Halloween is the perfect time to don a Dali mask and belt out Bella Ciao one last time.

Doctor Who Costume

With Doctor Who series 13 premiering on Halloween this year, a 13th Doctor costume is the perfect way to both dress up for Halloween and be in full cosplay to watch the opening episode. This fancy dress set includes the full outfit, including the iconic coat, striped T-shirt, blue trousers and yellow braces.

11th Doctor Costume

For those partial to Matt Smith’s Doctor, then this outfit includes his signature brown tweed jacket. Geronimo!

Spiderman Morphsuit

Adults can get in on the superhero costumes too – and with three Spider-Men potentially appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this is an outfit your friends could wear also.

Harry Potter Robes

With Fantastic Beasts 3 now arriving next year along with a Hogwarts videogame, now is the time to get back into all things Potter. Slytherin robes have controversially proven rather popular – but other houses are also available.

Supergirl costume

With Supergirl hanging up her cape and her sixth and final season winding down to a close, that seems as good an excuse as any to dress up as one of the most iconic female superheroes of all time. Both dress and cape are included.

Children’s Spongebob costume

The popularity of the long-running cartoon character is showing no signs of waning after nearly 20 years, and now kids too can take on his iconic square shape. There are adult versions available too for those interested…

Children’s Ghostbusters Costume

With Ghostbusters Afterlife soon releasing in cinemas, now is the perfect time to rewind back to the ’80s, blast that iconic Ray Parker Jr. song and dress up as a Ghostbuster for Halloween just like the Stranger Things kids did.

