The award was presented by Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos, the latter of whom worked alongside DeBose in the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway.

As they were presenting the prize, Ramsey said that the songs nominated were "delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry", with Ramos then naming Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa.

Ramsey then said there are also "actors who also think that they are singers", naming Jack Black, DeBose and Ryan Gosling.

DeBose previously won an Oscar for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story, and has appeared in other Broadway musicals including Bring It On, Motown: The Musical and Pippin.

Viewers of the ceremony immediately picked up on DeBose's apparently less than pleased reaction to the joke, and she later took to social media to clarify, putting on her Instagram story: "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."

DeBose starred as Asha in Wish, Disney's animated film inspired by and in celebration of the studio's 100th anniversary last year, which was also nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

The Critics Choice Awards were dominated in the film arena by Oppenheimer and Barbie, with the former winning eight awards and the latter winning six.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners, winning four, four and three awards respectively.

