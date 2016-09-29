Or so we’d usually think. Because while looking at the new poster, we were struck by the fact that it contained something we’d seen recently before, a pattern that had appeared in a previous Fantastic Beasts poster and could have ties to the wider Harry Potter universe.

Of course, it could just be a coincidence that we’re wasting your time and ours on. But then, is time spent speculating about Harry Potter theories ever really wasted? We think not...

So. See the hole in the building in the top right of the new poster? Well, that looks very similar to damage seen in this earlier poster (below), in which Newt Scamander is looking over the New York skyline (it’s not the same building, incidentally, which you can tell from the direction of the hole and the different buildings around it).

Interesting, right? But there’s more – those two jagged shapes in turn bear a slight resemblance to the overall symbol of the Harry Potter franchise, a jagged lightning bolt, as seen on Harry’s scar and in the film series’ logo. Boom. Cross-platform synchronicity.

Fans of JK Rowling's works will be quick to point out that the patterns look less like Harry’s movie scar (which is basically just an “N”. Why would anyone call that a lightning bolt?) and also go in the opposite direction to the logo’s shape – but we’d be just as quick to retort that the direction would change on the other side of the buildings, and that the Potter lightning logo doesn’t look much like his scar either.

So could it be that this is some subtle way for the new films to call back to the originals, in a similar way to John Williams’ Harry Potter being remixed for the trailers?

Could it be that the holes represent the outline of some huge creature we're yet to meet, which makes this shape when it bursts out of a building or smashes into it when it flies past?

Or could it be that we’re reading too much into some simples holes in walls that just happen to look quite similar?

Your guess is (at least) as good as ours...

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be released in the UK on 18th November